STACI Corporation appoints new CEO

STACI Corporation, a provider of electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions, announced today that David M. Buckley has been named the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Buckley comes to STACI Corporation from Cross Match Technologies, a provider of biometric identity management solutions, where he served as president and CEO.



“We are pleased to have David join STACI and the Centre Lane team. His experience and leadership abilities will help drive STACI’s continued growth and profitability”, said Kenneth Lau, a member of STACI’s board of directors, and co-founder and Managing Director of Centre Lane Partners. Centre Lane Partners is the controlling private equity shareholder of STACI Corporation.