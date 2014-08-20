© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Francois Jeanneau joins Novasentis to expand OEM sales

Novasentis, a developer of advanced haptics and sensory feedback technology, has hired Francois Jeanneau as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Business Development, Sales and Marketing.

Jeanneau will be responsible for building global partnerships across a variety of verticals to continue the company’s rapid growth trajectory as it expands operations and manufacturing of its Electro-Mechanical Polymer.



“I am very excited to have Francois joining Novasentis. He is a proven sales and business development leader with a great track record of driving adoption and growth for new technologies,” said Dr. Christophe Ramstein, President and CEO of Novasentis, Inc. “His leadership and experience are a perfect fit to build a strong eco-system and get fast adoption of our Neo-Sensory™ technology.”



“Novasentis has experienced great momentum over the past year with its EMP technology and is well positioned to impact the future of consumer electronic devices,” said Jeanneau. “I am thrilled to join the company as it continues to gain mindshare as the leading provider of human interface solutions for a variety of markets.”