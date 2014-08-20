© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com

Samsung Electronics America to Acquire Quietside

Samsung Electronics America, has agreed to acquire Quietside Corporation, a distribution channel for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products.

Quietside has been the master distributor for Samsung HVAC products in the US and Canada since 1997.



The acquisition will provide Quietside with access to Samsung’s range of cost effective and energy efficient HVAC products, including its industry-leading DVMS System with the highest efficiency ratings. As a result of the acquisition, Quietside will be increasing its personnel and infrastructure investment in North America in order to serve the continuing rapid expansion of the split ductless and VRF product categories.



Samsung expects to further strengthen its sales operations in North America, particularly in the B2B space.



Sang Lee, the founder of Quietside, will remain as CEO and will have operational responsibility for the company. Mr. Lee has 29 years of experience in the North American HVAC market.



“Samsung is excited to deepen our long relationship with Quietside by making this acquisition,” said Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung always looks to bring innovation and new technology to our customers and we look forward to working with Sang and his team to bring that same commitment to selling HVAC products to customers across North America.”



“The acquisition of Quietside by Samsung provides a terrific benefit to our customers and employees,” said Sang Lee. “The rapid growth of our product categories in North America provides a great opportunity for us to scale our business rapidly to meet the needs of the market. The operational capabilities of Samsung and the strength of the Samsung brand will mean incredible opportunities for us all going forward.”



The company will continue to be headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.