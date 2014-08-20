© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | August 20, 2014
Samsung Electronics America to Acquire Quietside
Samsung Electronics America, has agreed to acquire Quietside Corporation, a distribution channel for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) products.
Quietside has been the master distributor for Samsung HVAC products in the US and Canada since 1997.
The acquisition will provide Quietside with access to Samsung’s range of cost effective and energy efficient HVAC products, including its industry-leading DVMS System with the highest efficiency ratings. As a result of the acquisition, Quietside will be increasing its personnel and infrastructure investment in North America in order to serve the continuing rapid expansion of the split ductless and VRF product categories.
Samsung expects to further strengthen its sales operations in North America, particularly in the B2B space.
Sang Lee, the founder of Quietside, will remain as CEO and will have operational responsibility for the company. Mr. Lee has 29 years of experience in the North American HVAC market.
“Samsung is excited to deepen our long relationship with Quietside by making this acquisition,” said Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung always looks to bring innovation and new technology to our customers and we look forward to working with Sang and his team to bring that same commitment to selling HVAC products to customers across North America.”
“The acquisition of Quietside by Samsung provides a terrific benefit to our customers and employees,” said Sang Lee. “The rapid growth of our product categories in North America provides a great opportunity for us to scale our business rapidly to meet the needs of the market. The operational capabilities of Samsung and the strength of the Samsung brand will mean incredible opportunities for us all going forward.”
The company will continue to be headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The acquisition will provide Quietside with access to Samsung’s range of cost effective and energy efficient HVAC products, including its industry-leading DVMS System with the highest efficiency ratings. As a result of the acquisition, Quietside will be increasing its personnel and infrastructure investment in North America in order to serve the continuing rapid expansion of the split ductless and VRF product categories.
Samsung expects to further strengthen its sales operations in North America, particularly in the B2B space.
Sang Lee, the founder of Quietside, will remain as CEO and will have operational responsibility for the company. Mr. Lee has 29 years of experience in the North American HVAC market.
“Samsung is excited to deepen our long relationship with Quietside by making this acquisition,” said Tim Baxter, president of Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung always looks to bring innovation and new technology to our customers and we look forward to working with Sang and his team to bring that same commitment to selling HVAC products to customers across North America.”
“The acquisition of Quietside by Samsung provides a terrific benefit to our customers and employees,” said Sang Lee. “The rapid growth of our product categories in North America provides a great opportunity for us to scale our business rapidly to meet the needs of the market. The operational capabilities of Samsung and the strength of the Samsung brand will mean incredible opportunities for us all going forward.”
The company will continue to be headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments