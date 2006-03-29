Latest figures reveal high demand for Nepcon 2006

New statistics released by Reed Exhibitions have confirmed significant growth in visitor and exhibitor demand for Nepcon 2006, with this year's dedicated electronics exhibition poised to become the most successful in recent years.

According to the latest information, Nepcon 2006 will be 50% bigger than Nepcon 2005. With over 40 new first time exhibitors, demand for the show has been consolidated by its move to the Birmingham NEC. Having recently undergone a £40m upgrade, new facilities designed to enhance the overall visitor experience at the venue include a Piazza section and extensive restaurant facilities. Over 300 companies have signed up to exhibit at the new location, including: Adaptsys, Anglia Components, Bondline, Contax, Kaisertech, Leica Microsystems, RS Components and Siemens.



Exhibitor highlights will include Kaisertech's demonstration of a complete production line - featuring board handling, printer, reflow oven, component placement, automatic online inspection and end-of-line X-ray inspection – from some of the industry's leading manufacturers. In addition, production automation system specialist Contax Ltd. will be using the Nepcon stage to showcase two new selective soldering systems from Pillarhouse. Jade and Orissa are designed to improve the quality of hand or wave soldering processes, to reduce defects in both lead-rich and lead-free applications.



“Judging by initial indications, this year's Nepcon certainly looks set to be one of our best ever,” explains Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. “The move to the NEC presents a dramatically superior environment from which to accommodate the surge in demand we have experienced. Indeed, Nepcon 2006 delivers a valuable visitor proposition - hosting a range of informative seminars, providing an extensive industry knowledge base and facilitating high profile product launches. To put Nepcon's value proposition into perspective, since the launch of our pre-registration facility, we have registered over 1200 people. Given the scale of this demand, I would encourage anyone who has not already done so to register now and guarantee their place.”



With the lead-free deadline now only a matter of months away, Nepcon 2006 is holding a range of informative lead-free seminars organised by the SMART Group. The Electronics Process Technology seminars will highlight the practical implications of lead-free, incorporating an exclusive workshop environment in which visitors can test the new technology for themselves. Also supporting the SMART Group's Europe-wide LEADOUT initiative, the event will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to discover brand new results from LEADOUT projects and participate in interactive training sessions. Continuing this focus, the British Standards Institute will also be running seminars to address a range of topical issues relating to lead-free compliance.



Nepcon 2006 will build on its popular UK Can Make It feature, designed to unite manufacturing services businesses from around the UK. An Electronic Sourcing Village will enable visitors to source all their component requirements, while the PCB Pavilion will showcase the latest equipment, chemicals and services - in addition to fabricators for the bare board industry.