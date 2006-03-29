Electronics Production | March 29, 2006
Latest figures reveal high demand for Nepcon 2006
New statistics released by Reed Exhibitions have confirmed significant growth in visitor and exhibitor demand for Nepcon 2006, with this year's dedicated electronics exhibition poised to become the most successful in recent years.
According to the latest information, Nepcon 2006 will be 50% bigger than Nepcon 2005. With over 40 new first time exhibitors, demand for the show has been consolidated by its move to the Birmingham NEC. Having recently undergone a £40m upgrade, new facilities designed to enhance the overall visitor experience at the venue include a Piazza section and extensive restaurant facilities. Over 300 companies have signed up to exhibit at the new location, including: Adaptsys, Anglia Components, Bondline, Contax, Kaisertech, Leica Microsystems, RS Components and Siemens.
Exhibitor highlights will include Kaisertech's demonstration of a complete production line - featuring board handling, printer, reflow oven, component placement, automatic online inspection and end-of-line X-ray inspection – from some of the industry's leading manufacturers. In addition, production automation system specialist Contax Ltd. will be using the Nepcon stage to showcase two new selective soldering systems from Pillarhouse. Jade and Orissa are designed to improve the quality of hand or wave soldering processes, to reduce defects in both lead-rich and lead-free applications.
“Judging by initial indications, this year's Nepcon certainly looks set to be one of our best ever,” explains Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. “The move to the NEC presents a dramatically superior environment from which to accommodate the surge in demand we have experienced. Indeed, Nepcon 2006 delivers a valuable visitor proposition - hosting a range of informative seminars, providing an extensive industry knowledge base and facilitating high profile product launches. To put Nepcon's value proposition into perspective, since the launch of our pre-registration facility, we have registered over 1200 people. Given the scale of this demand, I would encourage anyone who has not already done so to register now and guarantee their place.”
With the lead-free deadline now only a matter of months away, Nepcon 2006 is holding a range of informative lead-free seminars organised by the SMART Group. The Electronics Process Technology seminars will highlight the practical implications of lead-free, incorporating an exclusive workshop environment in which visitors can test the new technology for themselves. Also supporting the SMART Group's Europe-wide LEADOUT initiative, the event will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to discover brand new results from LEADOUT projects and participate in interactive training sessions. Continuing this focus, the British Standards Institute will also be running seminars to address a range of topical issues relating to lead-free compliance.
Nepcon 2006 will build on its popular UK Can Make It feature, designed to unite manufacturing services businesses from around the UK. An Electronic Sourcing Village will enable visitors to source all their component requirements, while the PCB Pavilion will showcase the latest equipment, chemicals and services - in addition to fabricators for the bare board industry.
Exhibitor highlights will include Kaisertech's demonstration of a complete production line - featuring board handling, printer, reflow oven, component placement, automatic online inspection and end-of-line X-ray inspection – from some of the industry's leading manufacturers. In addition, production automation system specialist Contax Ltd. will be using the Nepcon stage to showcase two new selective soldering systems from Pillarhouse. Jade and Orissa are designed to improve the quality of hand or wave soldering processes, to reduce defects in both lead-rich and lead-free applications.
“Judging by initial indications, this year's Nepcon certainly looks set to be one of our best ever,” explains Nepcon Sales Manager, Claire Jeffreys. “The move to the NEC presents a dramatically superior environment from which to accommodate the surge in demand we have experienced. Indeed, Nepcon 2006 delivers a valuable visitor proposition - hosting a range of informative seminars, providing an extensive industry knowledge base and facilitating high profile product launches. To put Nepcon's value proposition into perspective, since the launch of our pre-registration facility, we have registered over 1200 people. Given the scale of this demand, I would encourage anyone who has not already done so to register now and guarantee their place.”
With the lead-free deadline now only a matter of months away, Nepcon 2006 is holding a range of informative lead-free seminars organised by the SMART Group. The Electronics Process Technology seminars will highlight the practical implications of lead-free, incorporating an exclusive workshop environment in which visitors can test the new technology for themselves. Also supporting the SMART Group's Europe-wide LEADOUT initiative, the event will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to discover brand new results from LEADOUT projects and participate in interactive training sessions. Continuing this focus, the British Standards Institute will also be running seminars to address a range of topical issues relating to lead-free compliance.
Nepcon 2006 will build on its popular UK Can Make It feature, designed to unite manufacturing services businesses from around the UK. An Electronic Sourcing Village will enable visitors to source all their component requirements, while the PCB Pavilion will showcase the latest equipment, chemicals and services - in addition to fabricators for the bare board industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments