China to be the largest IC market in 2005

As recently as 2001 the American IC market was three times larger than China´s. Since then the annual growth for China´s IC market has been about 46%. Compare this with 14% for the US.

IC insights forecasts a growth of 11% for the Chinese IC market in 2005, reaching nearly US$34.3 billion. That will make China the largest IC market in the world with an expected market share of 20%.



The global consumption of IC products i expected to decline 2% in 2005.