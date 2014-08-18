© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

kk-electronic partner up with Total Wind

Total Wind and kk-electronic partner up to provide greater services to the wind industry and increase global presence.

The partnership will focus on High Voltage services that require special competencies (i.e. connecting turbines to the grid onsite). kk-electronic considers high voltage service areas to have notable growth potential for the business.



"It’s a part of our strategy to team up with partners who have other competencies than us to enable us to exceed customer expectations. kk-electronic specialises in the entire life cycle of the electronic systems in a wind turbine - everything from development to service in the field. Partnering with Total Wind, who offers services beyond the electrical part of the turbine, is a win-win," says Tommy G. Jespersen, CEO at kk-electronic.



"I see a great potential in the high voltage area and look forward to work together with a partner with more than 35 years of experience within the wind industry and specialized knowledge within electrical systems in wind turbines," says Jens Nygaard, CEO at Total Wind.



"Total Wind operates in regions where we would like to offer customers service of turbines, so this is an example of value creation for us, our new partner and our customers," Jespersen elaborates.