© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Refurbishment at Printca Graphic enters final phase

During early July, Printca Graphic A/S has an accident which caused the PCB production to halt. A small fire in a plating tank was handled by the local fire department. Now the refurbishment enters its final phase.

During the accident no staff sustained any injuries. The fumes from the fire did however caused some smoke damage in the chemistry area, and a cleaning procedure was necessary to get the department operative.



Refurbishment of the chemistry area is now in final phase. The cleaning of the production area has been ended and the three coats of paint has been given so area is now back in white.



The production machines will be tested and verified concerning conditions and any need of spare part replacement is identified.



All staff is still in position and participates in getting the facility ready for restart of production.