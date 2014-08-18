© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Orbotech completes acquisition of SPTS Technologies

Orbotech has successfully closed its acquisition of SPTS Technologies Group Limited, in a strategic move into the high growth areas of Advanced Packaging and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS).

Orbotech financed the acquisition using the proceeds of a new USD 300 million senior secured term loan facility and approximately USD 90 million cash on hand. The total consideration was USD 371 million.



“We are commencing our relationship with SPTS with great enthusiasm and anticipation” said Mr. Asher Levy, CEO of Orbotech Ltd. “We look forward to working with the outstanding SPTS team and combining the extensive know-how and core assets of both companies in order to further enhance Orbotech’s portfolio and industry leadership.”