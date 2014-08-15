© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

LG, Samsung and Electrolux looking for GE acquisition

AB Electrolux has confirmed that it is in discussions regarding a possible acquisition of the appliances business of GE.

No agreement has been reached, and there can be no assurances that an agreement will be reached.



However, Electrolux is not the only company interested in acquiring the business. Samsung and LG Electronics along side Turkish Arcelik are also interested in getting their hand on GE's appliances business, according to the Financial Times.