© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

Texcel upgrades with Europlacer

UK-based CEM Texcel Technology, has installed an upgraded Finesse Europlacer pick and place machine in line four of its production, giving the company the capacity to place over 3000 different components.

To support this the company also purchased six intelligent trolleys. Texcel now has sufficient spare trolleys to have a fully loaded second job for all seven surface mount machines, which makes for faster change-over times.