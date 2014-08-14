© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Zytronic adds Priconics to its partner network

Zytronic has added Priconics to its network of North American representatives. Following the establishment of Zytronic Inc. earlier this year, this appointment extends Zytronic’s channel presence on the North American touch screen market.

Based in Cincinnati Ohio, Priconics covers Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan and Western Pennsylvania.



“Zytronic sees significant growth potential for touchscreen applications in North America and we are committed to increasing our presence, not only through establishing a technical support office in the US but also by welcoming experienced partners like Priconics into our support network,” comments Ian Crosby, Sales & Marketing Director, Zytronic Inc.