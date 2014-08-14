© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Plexus commemorates new manufacturing facility

EMS Provider Plexus Corp., has commemorated the completion of its USD 50 million manufacturing facility in Neenah, Wisconsin, which contains the new Plexus Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

The 410'000 square foot facility will – at full capacity – employ more than 2'000 workers. Plexus is currently hiring over 100 new positions for the facility to add to its currant workforce of roughly 1'000 members.



Todd Kelsey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Plexus, commented, “Plexus has made a substantial investment in America’s manufacturing future right here in Wisconsin. When planning and constructing this new facility we made a conscious decision to make this site the home of our new Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Center of Excellence. This facility further enables our ability to provide the highest quality engineering and manufacturing services for our customers; doing our part to strengthen the American aerospace and defense industries. We are proud of our dedicated and passionate employees and our supportive local supply chain partners in the Great State of Wisconsin.”