New iPad tablets entering the scene?

Mass production of new iPad tablets is said to have started at Apple suppliers.

In an attempt to revive sluggish tablet sales, Apple suppliers has now started the manufacturing of new iPad tablets, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.



Apple has been on the top of the market, but since 2012 sales have gone down, some blame can certainly be put on larger phones increasing in popularity, as well as people not replacing their tablets.



Mass production of an iPad with a 9.7 inch screen has already started – and if you were to listen to the rumor mill, it's most likely to be revealed at the end of the quarter – and thats not all, a new mini version is also on its way. A 7.9 inch iPad mini is probably going to be entering the scene by the end of the year, the report concludes.