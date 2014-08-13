© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Photo Stencil selects Joe Wilcox as SVP

Photo Stencil, LLC, has selected Joe Wilcox as senior vice president, operations. Wilcox will be responsible for Photo Stencil's manufacturing, engineering, quality, and continuous improvement operations.

Wilcox has over 20 years of management experience in various manufacturing enterprises. He most recently served as senior director for operations at Quantum Corporation, Colorado Springs, CO.



"Photo Stencil has been expanding operations and dedicating a considerable amount of time to R&D, innovating new stencil types and materials, and customizing stencils for a diverse number of customer applications," said Rachel Miller-Short, global VP sales. "Joe brings a tremendous amount of talent and manufacturing operations and management experience from a diverse number of industries. We are excited to have him as part of our team."