© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

NATEL EMS begins new relationship for satellites

NATEL EMS will use its equipment to manufacture wideband detectors and converters as part of a recently awarded contract from a Military Prime Contractor.

The Wideband detector is one of four modules that NATEL EMS will manufacture for use in satellites to provide additional surveillance and protection for the United States. The detectors are hermetically sealed in titanium housings with multi-channel filter network and input and output amplifier sections. The finished product is approximately 3" x 4" x 0.5".



"This prime contractor selected NATEL EMS because of our ability to provide very cost competitive space level manufacturing and excellent delivery performance that is fully compliant with their production requirements," remarked NATEL EMS President/CEO Sudesh Arora.



"This contract is even more remarkable when you realize that this particular Military Prime contractor is known for not outsourcing. We're excited about the opportunity to reward their trust and further this relationship down the road," said NATEL EMS Director of Business Development, Jim Hudspeth.