Zuken opens automotive and transportation competence center

Zuken plans to extend its global competencies in transportation and to provide electronic architecture and wiring harness tools to meet the future challenges of OEMs and their suppliers.

This expansion will be underpinned by a new technology competence center for transportation in Erlangen, Germany.



Reinhold Blank has been appointed Business Director Automotive. He is a member of the center’s management team drawn from Japan, Germany and the U.S. Blank is responsible for spearheading the development of dedicated solutions for automotive, special vehicles and the wider transportation market. This will be enabled by an exchange of expertise between Zuken’s technical experts in established automotive and transportation bases across Asia, Europe and the U.S.



Gerhard Lipski, Zuken Europe General Manager, said: “Zuken has a long pedigree within the transportation sector and our electrical and electronic tools are used to design today’s market-leading traditionally-fuelled automobiles, as well as for electric, hybrid, racing and commercial vehicles. We work with many leading global OEMs, as well as their tier 1 and engineering providers. Reinhold Blank has the expertise to further grow our position in the marketplace in collaboration with our global colleagues.”



Mr. Jinya Katsube, Chief Operating Officer of Zuken Inc. added, “Zuken is well on the way to becoming a truly global solution provider. By establishing an international transportation competence center we have met a major milestone in reaching this goal. I am confident that the center will bring substantial benefits to our customers around the world.”



Blank has more than 25 years of experience in ECAD, with recent positions at Leoni and Intedis. His technical expertise lies in developing electronic architecture and wiring harness tool solutions.



Blank sees Zuken’s solutions portfolio and his team’s expertise as a perfect fit to address the automotive industry’s needs in the quickly growing area of vehicle electronics. “Zuken has an excellent reputation for its professional tools and solutions in the electronic and electrical system design area. By combining the technologies and skills of the Zuken operations in Asia, U.S. and in Europe we will be able to offer a unique solution portfolio to our global customers. I am proud that my team and I can contribute to this strategic operation.”