Elcoteq renews membership in SRI

Finland based Elcoteq SE has renewed its membership in the Kempen/SNS Smaller SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) Europe Index. Elcoteq has been included in the index since its launch in October 2003.

Only companies who fulfill the stringent criteria on business ethics, human resources and the environmental protection are selected to the index. Elcoteq passed the exacting standards imposed after a thorough analysis, which is based on the material published by the company and on an extensive questionnaire.