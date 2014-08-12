© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Speedline signs FUJI for MPM Printers in Brazil

Speedline Technologies has appointed FUJI BRAZIL to represent, distribute, and service Speedline’s MPM line of printers in Brazil.

The move is a ‘sharing’ of increasing responsibilities with Speedline’s current and continuing representative, Altrade, to accommodate Speedline’s growing market share in Brazil. Altrade will continue to represent the CAMALOT, Electrovert, and Accel lines in Brazil, according to Chris Hill, Americas Eastern Sales Manager, Camalot and MPM.



“Providing the largest localized sales, service, and support organization to our growing customer base in Brazil is of highest importance to Speedline,” Hill said, in making the announcement. “Fuji has demonstrated focus and success in supporting the Electronics Assembly market in Brazil, particularly in the printing processes and technologies. We believe that sharing the workload with our partners at Altrade will allow us to maintain the level of customer service and support that our Brazil customers expect. Altrade has tremendous experience serving the Brazilian market, so we look forward to continuing our working relationship with them on the other Speedline products.”