© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Rigol Technologies opens new facility in China

Test and measurement company, Rigol Technologies, has opened a new – 440'000 sqf – manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China.

The new manufacturing campus will house all of Rigol's instrument manufacturing operations as well as logistics, dormitories, conference facilities and expansion of its R&D team.



"Our rapid growth has driven the need to significantly expand our manufacturing capacity", said Wang Yue, President of Rigol Technologies. "This investment reflects not only our commitment to quality but also insures we will have the capacity to meet the demand we anticipate in coming years without sacrificing quality or customer lead-time."



"I am amazingly impressed by the new facility and what it represents for the future of Rigol", said Bob Bluhm, Vice President of Rigol. "The commitment to quality and process control, the investment in future capacity and the capability of the manufacturing team is as good as anything I have seen in the T&M industry. It reflects Rigol's intention to continue to strive to be the world's preeminent T&M Brand."



All Rigol instrument manufacturing has now been transferred to Suzhou. The company's primary R&D center remains in Beijing.