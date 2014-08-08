© snehitdesign dreamstime.com

Yamaha teams with Altus Group

Yamaha Motor IM Europe and Altus Group Ltd, a sales and support company based near Birmingham UK, have signed an equipment distribution partnership for the UK and Ireland.

Yamaha motor IM Europe appoints Altus Group Ltd as partner for UK and Ireland



Yamaha IM's appointment of Altus for the UK and Irish market, is part of a broader European initiative to continue to build the Yamaha brand name, and installed base throughout Europe, to the same extent, as its dominant presence in Asia.



Patrick de Witt, General Manager of Yamaha Motor IM Europe GmbH stated, “We are very pleased to appoint a company with the success in capital equipment sales and after sales support, of the Altus Group, and look forward to our mutual success, in supporting existing customers and reaching new ones. We very much believe in the strength of the Yamaha offering, and want the chance to prove and develop this with prospective customers in the UK and Ireland”.



Richard Booth, General Manager of Altus Group, was similarly pleased saying, “We are delighted to add the Yamaha range to our product portfolio. We have always wished to have a strong and powerful Pick and Place brand in our product portfolio, but until now, we could not find one which fits with our company, so well as Yamaha. The Yamaha proposition is a perfect complement to our existing range and will enable us to offer both individual machines and complete line solutions with specifications that meet the technical and commercial needs of our customers.