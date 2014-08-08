© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Kitron receives order in the US

Kitron ASA has, through its subsidiary Kitron INC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, received orders from Kongsberg Protech Systems related to electronic modules that are part of Kongsberg Protech's Remote Weapon Station.

The orders are connected to the CROWS program in the United States. The orders are in connection with the agreement announced in a stock exchange notice in August 2012.



Kitron has over the last 8 weeks received orders totalling NOK 31 million. Out of these, orders of approximately NOK 18 million were received by 30 June. The products will be shipped from the fall of 2014 until mid 2016. Forecasts have also been received for upgrades and repairs of units that have already been delivered for the CROWS program. These forecasts indicate a volume in this area of approximately NOK 125 million over the next 36 months.



"For Kitron's business in the United States, these orders are important and ensure predictability for a substantial period," said Dag Songedal, interim CEO of Kitron.