© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for an advanced mask writer

Mycronic AB has received order for an advanced mask writer for display applications. The machine is scheduled for delivery during the second half of the year 2015.

”Our customer is in need of a Prexision mask writer for manufacturing of larger photomasks. These photomasks will in turn be used in the production of TFT-LCD flat screens”, says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. ”With this order the customer gets access, during the second half of 2015, to our technology for manufacturing of critical photomasks.”