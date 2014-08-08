© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

Trojan Electronics to double workforce

Welsh electronics company, Trojan Electronics, is expanding in more than one way. The company will almost double its workforce and also move to a new bigger home.

The Swansea firm will create a total of 138 new jobs and invest about GBP 1 million in the move to an old Visteon facility in Fabian Way. However, the company will also receive GBP 1.5 million from the Welsh government to turn the building into its new headquarters, according to a report by the BBC.



Trojan expects the move to be completed in early 2015. Right now, the company employs about 150 people and provides repair & refurbishment, multichannel e-commerce and sub contract manufacturing.