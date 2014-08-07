Averna and JOT Automation enter a technology partnership

© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Averna, a developer of test solutions and services for communications and electronics device-makers, and JOT Automation, has entered into a technology partnership for the Americas.

Products that are part of the distribution agreement:

M10 Product Family

G3 System Test Platform

Tiny Test Handlers

Laser Depaneling Cells

Router

Material Handling Product Family

Under the terms of the agreement, Averna will act as a lead distributor and integrator of JOT Automation products for the Americas. The partnership will focus on the M10, G3, and Tiny Test Handler products for manufacturing and return-logistics clients and will provide a single source for automation, handling, and test of the various devices. As part of this collaboration, Averna will also integrate some of JOT’s products into existing Averna test platforms to extend its product offering.“We are proud to partner with a company such as Averna. Need for integrated test and automation systems is growing rapidly in every part of the world, Averna’s excellent organization and competence together with JOT’s innovative solutions will provide a very compelling offering to both companies’ customer base”, said Mika Mämmelä, Business Line Director at JOT Automation.“We are delighted to partner with JOT Automation,” remarked François Rainville, VP Sales for Averna, “and I anticipate some great shared business opportunities from this agreement. Together, JOT’s products and Averna’s test engineering solutions will combine for unbeatable automated test solutions for mid- to high-volume electronic device manufacturers, delivering substantial benefits like accelerated time to market, enhanced product quality, and reduced costs.”