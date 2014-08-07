© anatoly abyshev dreamstime.com

Esman Elektronik expands R&D and applications lab

Nordson Asymtek's representative for Turkey, Esman Elektronik, has a new, expanded lab for research and development and dispensing, jetting, and conformal coating applications.

Trained technicians assist with applications, service, and support. Customers are encouraged to bring their circuit boards, semiconductor packages, or parts to Esman's lab, discuss their applications, and engage in real-time simulations.



The lab is equipped with a full range of equipment from benchtop systems for companies just starting to automate, batch systems for R&D or prototyping, and complete, inline, closed-loop systems for those that require volume manufacturing. Dispensing and coating systems available include Nordson Asymtek's new Spectrum II high-speed, high-accuracy, small footprint fluid dispenser, the Quantum Series high-performance large-format dispenser, and the Select Coat SL-940E Conformal Coating System.



"Esman's new research and development and applications lab is not only fully equipped with the latest equipment, but is also equipped with an experienced team to assist with process development, application engineering, training, and support," said Jacques Mycke, regional sales manager, Nordson Asymtek.