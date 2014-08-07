© luchschen dreamstime.com

Sparton and Ultra Electronics' JV awarded contract

Sparton Corporation's JV with Ultra Electronics Holdings, ERAPSCO, has been awarded a contract valued at USD 166 million for the manufacture of sonobuoys for the United States Navy.

The contract provides the base year award of a five year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that has a maximum value of USD 810 million. ERAPSCO will provide production subcontracts in the amount of USD 90.5 million and USD 75.5 million to Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC and Ultra Electronics USSI respectively.



Production will take place at Sparton’s DeLeon Springs, FL facility as well as Ultra’s Columbia City, IN facility and is expected to be completed by June 2020.



“We are firmly committed to development of innovative technology and to providing the U.S. Navy with the highest quality products that help further its mission,” stated Cary B. Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sparton.