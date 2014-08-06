© dr911-dreamstime.com

MicroNokia to close Hungarian facility

As previously reported, a mass exodus will occur at Microsoft after the acquisition of Nokia's mobile unit. Some 1'800 employees will lose their jobs in Hungary, as Microsoft has decided to close the facility in Komárom.

The software giant plans to rid itself of some 18'000 (or 14% of its global workforce) with focus on Nokia's units over the next year. The layoffs in Hungary will begin in September and the closure of the Komárom facility is scheduled for November. Production is said to move to Asia, local media outlet The Budapest Beacon reports.