Seica SpA opens new manufacturing department

On Friday 11 April the new manufacturing department, Seica Custom Manufacturing, born to implement custom-specific products, was officially inaugurated. The products are ancillary and/or complementary to the testers for electronics, the company core business.

Antonio Grassino, President of Seica, has stated with this respect: “we are delighted to inaugurate this new manufacturing department, which adds relevant skills and know-how in the company, related to mechanical parts and specialized wirings manufacturing supporting the development of turnkey custom service offered to our customers”.



The new department has more than a dozen people workforce, and stretches on a 500 sq. m. manufacturing area, split between a fully-equipped engineering workshop with state-of-the-art machinery and wiring lab.



Barbara Duvall, General Manager of Seica, states: “the new department represents another achievement in a medium-to-long term strategic plan of development. In January this year, we also enhanced our activity in sales distribution of equipments for electronics manufacturing, signing a new and relevant partnership with Vitronics Soltec, a multinational company specialized in electronic boards soldering.



The new in-house capabilities as well as the commercial diversification, are complementary to our main commitment in research and technological innovation through experimentation, investment and recruitment of qualified youth, in direct partnership with educational training centers and University.”