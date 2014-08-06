© GTK

Custom cable assemblies are on the increase

Demand for custom cable assemblies is on the increase according to Chas Shale, Business Manager for cable assemblies at GTK.

Chas stated, “We are seeing a dramatic increase in the requirement for custom products from our OEM customers and attribute this largely to the growing requirement for cable assemblies to be an integral part of the overall finished product design, not just an accessory that goes in the box. Customer requirements can vary from minor modifications such as special lengths, colours and logos through to complex cable assemblies that need to be waterproof or work in extremely harsh environments.”



The company specialises in producing custom electronic solutions for customers and manufactures high quality cable assemblies in both the UK and Far East.