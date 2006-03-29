Intel awards Asymtek

Asymtek, A Nordson Company, was named a recipient of Intel Corporation's prestigious 2005 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) award, Intel's highest honor for its suppliers, for outstanding commitment to quality and performance by suppliers that provide products and services deemed essential to Intel's success.

The company was given the award for its efforts in supplying Intel with automated dispensing equipment. Asymtek, A Nordson Company and 11 additional SCQI award winners will be honored at a celebration in Burlingame, California on March 21.



Bob Ciardella, President of Asymtek, A Nordson Company, states, “Asymtek is honored to have met the high standards associated with Intel's SCQI award for the third consecutive year. Earning this prestigious award is an acknowledgement of Asymtek's commitment to quality, continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”



Ron Rinfret, Director of Intel's Assembly Capital Equipment Development states, “Asymtek continues to prove themselves as one of Intel's top suppliers by achieving the SCQI award for the third consecutive year. Asymtek continues to go beyond expectations by executing flawlessly to our rigorous demands and critical timelines while delivering creative engineering solutions to support and align to Intel's technology roadmap.”



The SCQI awards are part of Intel's Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement process, which encourages Intel's key suppliers to strive for excellence and continuous improvement. To qualify for SCQI status, suppliers must score at least 95 percent on a report card that assesses performance and ability to meet cost, quality, availability, delivery, technology and

responsiveness goals.