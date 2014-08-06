© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Goepel partners with Orion Industry

Goepel electronics introduces a new distribution partner for sales of Automatic Optical (AOI) and Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems on the French market.

The company named Orion Industry, located in the region Île-de-France, is now responsible for the distribution of inspection systems from Goepel electronics.



“Goepel electronics have a strong presence in the French market with its optical inspection equipment. With our many years of sales experience we are sure to strengthen this market position in the future” says Frederic Pierson, Technical Director at Orion Industry. “Our company has specialized in AOI and AXI systems from the outset. Therefore the cooperation with Goepel electronics is the logical consequence for us to expand our activities in France.”



“France is of great importance for our international distribution network”, adds Alice Göpel, International Sales Manager at Goepel electronics. “With more than 20 years of sales experience in electronic manufacturing, Orion Industry is the right partner for our further development on the French market.”