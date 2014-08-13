© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Analysis | August 13, 2014
Wireless connectivity semis maintain strong growth in Health and Fitness
Semiconductors providing wireless connectivity in health and fitness devices are set for solid double-digit growth in 2014 and beyond, especially as a clutch of wireless technologies make their way into a growing number of wearable devices, according to a new report from IHS Technology.
Shipments this year for wireless semiconductors in health and fitness will reach a projected 61.2 million units, up 11 percent from 55.0 million in 2013. The expected strong expansion for this year continues the robust growth of 2012 and 2013. And the market shows little signs of slowing, with shipments in 2018 climbing to 95.78 million units.
The overall health and fitness market covered by the forecast includes the sports and fitness segment on the one hand, as well as the adjacent market for health and wellness on the other. While overlaps exist between the two segments, there are also subtle differences.
For instance, data and activity sharing by wireless means is more common in sports and fitness as consumers happily disclose the results of their improving fitness levels. In contrast, sharing is not as widespread in health and wellness, where disease management is largely private and carefully guarded by the affected individuals.
Bluetooth Smart is leader of the pack
Yet the fitness market as a whole is particularly receptive to wireless connectivity.
“Because most health and fitness devices are mobile, wireless connectivity is important,” said Lee Ratliff, principal analyst for connectivity at IHS. “And because these wireless mobile devices are in most cases also wearable and thus require a small form-factor, they cannot be power hogs and must support low-energy consumption to have the best chance of succeeding in the consumer market.”
Wireless connectivity mainly serves two purposes, Ratliff noted. Especially in sports and fitness applications, wireless connectivity is often used to provide a link to remote sensors when wired connectivity is too cumbersome. Examples here include linking heart-rate chest straps to wrist-worn heart-rate monitors, or linking wheel-speed sensors to cycling computers.
A second use is for data uploading, with wireless connectivity employed to upload fitness and performance data to PCs, smartphones, tablets or online communities for analysis and sharing.
Among the various wireless technologies now available on the market for health and fitness, Bluetooth Smart is the most successful. As a low-power technology, Bluetooth Smart enables even the smallest wearable products—such as foot pods, the size of one’s thumbnail—to operate for years on a battery the size of a coin cell. Bluetooth Smart also leverages its enviable position in mobile phones and tablets: It is the only major low-power wireless technology able to communicate with all the chief mobile platforms, including Apple iOs, Google Android, Microsoft Windows 8 and the BlackBerry operating system.
Moreover, the dongle-free connectivity of Bluetooth Smart gives it an edge over other rivals. No other technology features both low-power consumption as well as seamless connectivity, Ratliff said.
One wireless technology specifically designed for the health and fitness market and popular with heart-rate monitors, ANT/ANT+, is a low-power technology that, however, does not enjoy the same broad support in mobile platforms. A PC or dongle is also required for ANT/ANT+, unlike Bluetooth Smart. Still, ANT/ANT+ enjoys a significant market share and seems to have a defensible position, especially in products designed for serious fitness enthusiasts and in cycling electronics.
Keen consumers help spur market
A big driver of growth in health and fitness devices is the desire among consumers to track and analyze personal data, in pursuit of what is known in industry circles as “the quantified self.” Consumers can then share such data via social media and online communities, often via apps like RunKeeper of Runtastic.
Other drivers for the market include the increased use of wearable devices; decreasing component costs; an aging demographic concerned about preserving health; and the rising use of telehealth, or remote healthcare systems.
Shipments of consumer health and fitness devices with integrated wireless connectivity will grow to an estimated 75.7 million units in 2018, up from 23.0 million units in 2011.
The overall health and fitness market covered by the forecast includes the sports and fitness segment on the one hand, as well as the adjacent market for health and wellness on the other. While overlaps exist between the two segments, there are also subtle differences.
For instance, data and activity sharing by wireless means is more common in sports and fitness as consumers happily disclose the results of their improving fitness levels. In contrast, sharing is not as widespread in health and wellness, where disease management is largely private and carefully guarded by the affected individuals.
Bluetooth Smart is leader of the pack
Yet the fitness market as a whole is particularly receptive to wireless connectivity.
“Because most health and fitness devices are mobile, wireless connectivity is important,” said Lee Ratliff, principal analyst for connectivity at IHS. “And because these wireless mobile devices are in most cases also wearable and thus require a small form-factor, they cannot be power hogs and must support low-energy consumption to have the best chance of succeeding in the consumer market.”
Wireless connectivity mainly serves two purposes, Ratliff noted. Especially in sports and fitness applications, wireless connectivity is often used to provide a link to remote sensors when wired connectivity is too cumbersome. Examples here include linking heart-rate chest straps to wrist-worn heart-rate monitors, or linking wheel-speed sensors to cycling computers.
A second use is for data uploading, with wireless connectivity employed to upload fitness and performance data to PCs, smartphones, tablets or online communities for analysis and sharing.
Among the various wireless technologies now available on the market for health and fitness, Bluetooth Smart is the most successful. As a low-power technology, Bluetooth Smart enables even the smallest wearable products—such as foot pods, the size of one’s thumbnail—to operate for years on a battery the size of a coin cell. Bluetooth Smart also leverages its enviable position in mobile phones and tablets: It is the only major low-power wireless technology able to communicate with all the chief mobile platforms, including Apple iOs, Google Android, Microsoft Windows 8 and the BlackBerry operating system.
Moreover, the dongle-free connectivity of Bluetooth Smart gives it an edge over other rivals. No other technology features both low-power consumption as well as seamless connectivity, Ratliff said.
One wireless technology specifically designed for the health and fitness market and popular with heart-rate monitors, ANT/ANT+, is a low-power technology that, however, does not enjoy the same broad support in mobile platforms. A PC or dongle is also required for ANT/ANT+, unlike Bluetooth Smart. Still, ANT/ANT+ enjoys a significant market share and seems to have a defensible position, especially in products designed for serious fitness enthusiasts and in cycling electronics.
Keen consumers help spur market
A big driver of growth in health and fitness devices is the desire among consumers to track and analyze personal data, in pursuit of what is known in industry circles as “the quantified self.” Consumers can then share such data via social media and online communities, often via apps like RunKeeper of Runtastic.
Other drivers for the market include the increased use of wearable devices; decreasing component costs; an aging demographic concerned about preserving health; and the rising use of telehealth, or remote healthcare systems.
Shipments of consumer health and fitness devices with integrated wireless connectivity will grow to an estimated 75.7 million units in 2018, up from 23.0 million units in 2011.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments