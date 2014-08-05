© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

TT Electronics-IMS expands UKAS accreditation portfolio

TT Electronics-IMS has extended the scope of its UKAS accreditation for HALT & HASS within its regional Testing Solutions facility in Rogerstone, South Wales.

IMS Testing Solutions (Abtest Ltd.) is an independent UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Services) accredited testing laboratory, No. 0042 capable of testing electrical and mechanical products to a wide variety of international standards. With the latest extension of scope granted by UKAS, IMS Testing Solutions is one of only two laboratories in the United Kingdom accredited for both HALT & HASS. HALT (Highly Accelerated Life Testing) is a stress testing methodology that establishes the parametric limits of a design, while HASS (Highly Accelerated Stress Screening) measures production yield against the parametric limit established by HALT.



“We understand that low volume, high mix products have long product lives and a strong dependence on rapid new product introductions. The recent accreditation for HALT & HASS testing in our Rogerstone, South Wales facility demonstrates the execution of our ongoing strategy to support customers seeking UKAS accredited testing processes,” said John Molloy, TT Electronics-IMS Divisional Chief Executive. “As we continue to integrate and globalise our specialised testing, cable, harness and interconnect capabilities, pursuit of the most prestigious quality standards will remain a key priority as we adapt to the unique needs of our customers.”