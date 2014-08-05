© ljupco-smokovski-dreamstime.com

neXus acquires Integid

neXus, a provider of security solutions and services, has acquired Integid GmbH, a vendors of centralized entitlement management solutions in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH).

With the acquisition of Integid, neXus continues its successful growth in the DACH region and further strengthens its expertise in the field of entitlement management for physical access control.



“Centralized entitlement management is a strategic focus of neXus and an important building block of our solution architecture,” says Peter Gille, CEO of neXus. “The Integid team has completed complex projects in this area and has significantly shaped this market in Germany. With Integid’s comprehensive know-how and its CardDesk products, we are now able to offer an end-to-end portfolio, from standard systems to complex custom solutions, for entitlement management.”



Founded in 2009 by its current managing directors, Knut Conrads and Marco den Elsen, Integid has about 15 employees at its location in Essen.



“neXus is the ideal partner for Integid,” says Knut Conrads. “The customers of both companies will benefit from our enhanced consulting and development capabilities in the field of entitlement management. The integration of Integid into neXus, an internationally leading vendor with locations worldwide, is an additional asset for our customers.” “We expect significant synergies in areas such as product development, support, sales, and marketing from the merger between Integid with neXus,“ adds Marco den Elsen.



Integid GmbH will remain an independent legal entity. Knut Conrads and Marco den Elsen will continue to act as managing directors of Integid. In this role, they will drive the further development of the entitlement management division within the neXus group.