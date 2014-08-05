© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Mycronic receives order for an Omega mask writer

Mycronic AB, has received order for an Omega mask writer from an existing customer in Asia. Delivery is scheduled in Q4, 2014.

“We are pleased to see a market for this refurbished Omega mask writer that is well positioned for volume production of mature photomasks within the semiconductor segment”, says Magnus Råberg, Sr VP and General Manager Pattern Generators of Mycronic AB. “The Omega is highly productive and can be used to increase or replace production capacity”.