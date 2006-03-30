AOI controls dynamic closed loop with<br>new high-performance VPC-Software

To meet the goal of constantly improved production quality, Viscom now offers the dynamic Closed Loop Concept, based in the new VPC Software (Viscom Process Control).

This newly-developed concept proves to be very interesting in the context of lead-free conversion: because lead-free components change their position very little during soldering, the Closed Loop Process, within the framework of a post-reflow inspection, can deliver conclusions regarding the accuracy of the placement machine.



The Viscom Closed Loop Concept facilitates the traceability of placement defects. Based on the results of an automatic inspection, placement defects are recognized in detail and assigned to the appropriate component of the placement machine. By identifying the cause of defects, the true defect rate can be reduced and therefore, the quality of the production process improved.



The placement data (placement machine name, portal number, etc.) is stored in a file for each component of the Pick&Place. Their evaluation proceeds over the new VPC Software, successor to the Viscom SPC Software. Since every Pick&Place supplier uses its own data format, Viscom has created an intermediary format called CPI (Component Placement Information). This format allows all placement machines to be very quickly represented on the Viscom VPC interface. The decisive plus of the Closed Loop Concept from Viscom lies in the evaluation of dynamic placement data, as PCB-specific information. Thus, it is a modular, quick and universal concept that can be adapted to individual placement machines in very short order.



The new VPC software is barcode-controlled and regulates all data required for evaluation. In addition, there is a very interesting feature: the placement data of every defective component is also available in a corresponding data base. Further, the Viscom Process Control has an improved configurability and comes equipped with countless new possibilities. It brings a new concept for defect definition and clearly cuts down evaluation times.