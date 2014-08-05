© ETL Systems Electronics Production | August 05, 2014
ETL Systems plans to create 25 jobs by 2016
ETL Systems has unveiled new facilities at its UK headquarters after defying Britain's unfavourable economic conditions with year-on-year growth and plans to expand staff by more than 25 percent within two years.
Privately-owned ETL has seen an average growth of 20 percent in the last five years and has announced increased turnover of 9.5 million for 2013/2014. The success of the company, which is located next to the BT Madley Satellite Teleport, in Herefordshire, has enabled its purpose-built factory to double in size.
The company designs and manufactures solutions for many of the world's largest broadcasters, including ESPN, the BBC and BT, and attributes its solid growth to the continued success of the international satellite industry. Figures from Northern Sky Research (NSR) show the combined satellite manufacturing and launch industry generated almost $35 billion globally in 2013. In the past year more than 100 new satellites were ordered, more than 100 were launched and the industry is continuing to expand.
Andrew Bond, Sales Director of ETL Systems, said: "The expansion of our UK headquarters further builds on the success story of ETL Systems and its development of RF distribution equipment for satellite communications. As our growth continues we are committed to investing in our future for the benefit of our customers. Expanding our offices will enable our team to grow further and we look forward to welcoming new employees to the ETL team."
The UK development is the latest in a series of advancements made by ETL in the recent months. It kicked off 2013 by opening its US office - a result of 40 per cent of its international sales, which account for 80 per cent of total sales, coming from the region. New production facilities at ETL's head-office and a dedicated R&D premises in Watford followed, along with a new Middle East office.
Bond added: "The redevelopment of our headquarters expands on the contribution ETL Systems has made and continues to make to both the satellite industry and British economy."
