Fujitsu: New direction for semiconductor business

Fujitsu Limited, Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Panasonic Corporation and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) agreed to merge the respective System LSI businesses of Fujitsu Semiconductor and Panasonic into a new (fabless) company.

In addition, Fujitsu Limited and Fujitsu Semiconductor have decided to expand the scope of foundry operations. Fujitsu Semiconductor's manufacturing facilities in Mie and Aizu-Wakamatsu, Japan will respectively work as new, independent companies, to be established by the end of 2014. The new Aizu foundry company will consist of a 150mm fab company and 200mm fab company, operating within the framework of an Aizu foundry general company.



Fujitsu Semiconductor has entered into a strategic partnership in which ON Semiconductor will obtain a 10% ownership

interest in the new Aizu foundry company's 200mm fab company.