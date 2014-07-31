© dr911-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 31, 2014
Gould Electronics closes shop
Gould Electronics announces the plant closure in Eichstetten (Germany) by the end of 2014, followed by liquidation of the company.
JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Tokyo, disclosed that it intends to restructure its electro deposited copper foil business. This affects facilities in Japan, the Philippines and Germany. In the course of the restructuring, the Gould Electronics GmbH plant, a wholly owned subsidiary of JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation is targeted to be closed by the end of 2014, and then liquidated. This action affects approximately 160 employees at the facility in Eichstetten, which is located near Freiburg.
This restructuring comes against the background of a shrinking market in Europe, high overcapacity and an ongoing erosion of prices, partly triggered by subsidized manufacturers from China and other Asian countries. Large losses over previous years and no prospects of returning to profitable production in Germany have forced JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation to take this step. The JX Nippon Mining & Metals and the German Board expressly regret the fact that market changes have made closure of the Eichstetten works necessary, a press release states.
￼
Gould Electronics was established in 1961. In 2008 and 2009, the company attempted to reposition itself with financial assistance from the Japanese parent company. However, the turn-round was unsuccessful in the difficult market environment.
Gould Electronics stresses that an orderly closure of the plant is planned prior to the liquidation, and all actions will take into account the interests of all stakeholders. Thomas Zipfel, President of Gould Electronics, said: “We are endeavouring in this difficult situation to achieve a fair end for employees, customers and partners.”
Thomas Zipfel, who has worked for Gould Electronics for over 25 years, including the past 12 years as Managing Director, continues: “We shall ensure the orderly fulfilment of existing delivery commitments.”
To ensure a professional liquidation, JX Nippon Mining & Metals has brought Wolfgang Kottenberg, an experienced Düsseldorf-based consultant, onto the team. Kottenberg’s aim is to negotiate an acceptable severance plan and reconciliation of interests with the works council as quickly as possible and within the available resources. It is planned to keep all employees working full-time until the end of the year in order to keep the facility operational.
It is our intent to ensure that as many employees as possible find new jobs. Kottenberg says: “The Japanese parent company is doing everything it can to cushion the loss of jobs for employees. One positive aspect is that the job market in the Freiburg region is currently good for qualified specialists.” Kottenberg adds: “Very soon we shall actively talk with every employee with a view to exploring and improving their prospects for future employment.”
This restructuring comes against the background of a shrinking market in Europe, high overcapacity and an ongoing erosion of prices, partly triggered by subsidized manufacturers from China and other Asian countries. Large losses over previous years and no prospects of returning to profitable production in Germany have forced JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation to take this step. The JX Nippon Mining & Metals and the German Board expressly regret the fact that market changes have made closure of the Eichstetten works necessary, a press release states.
￼
Gould Electronics was established in 1961. In 2008 and 2009, the company attempted to reposition itself with financial assistance from the Japanese parent company. However, the turn-round was unsuccessful in the difficult market environment.
Gould Electronics stresses that an orderly closure of the plant is planned prior to the liquidation, and all actions will take into account the interests of all stakeholders. Thomas Zipfel, President of Gould Electronics, said: “We are endeavouring in this difficult situation to achieve a fair end for employees, customers and partners.”
Thomas Zipfel, who has worked for Gould Electronics for over 25 years, including the past 12 years as Managing Director, continues: “We shall ensure the orderly fulfilment of existing delivery commitments.”
To ensure a professional liquidation, JX Nippon Mining & Metals has brought Wolfgang Kottenberg, an experienced Düsseldorf-based consultant, onto the team. Kottenberg’s aim is to negotiate an acceptable severance plan and reconciliation of interests with the works council as quickly as possible and within the available resources. It is planned to keep all employees working full-time until the end of the year in order to keep the facility operational.
It is our intent to ensure that as many employees as possible find new jobs. Kottenberg says: “The Japanese parent company is doing everything it can to cushion the loss of jobs for employees. One positive aspect is that the job market in the Freiburg region is currently good for qualified specialists.” Kottenberg adds: “Very soon we shall actively talk with every employee with a view to exploring and improving their prospects for future employment.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments