Europlacer names distributor for India

Blakell Europlacer Internationl, a designer and manufacturer of comprehensive SMT placement systems for the global electronics industry, announces the recent appointment of PCI - Prime Group as its distributor for India.

PCI has offices in five locations throughout India. Additionally, the company has a combination of 11 SMT sales and support engineers to work with Europlacer and develop this market.



“Europlacer has had a presence in the Indian market for some time, but having recently returned from an exhibition and series of seminars in New Delhi, it is clear to me that the Indian electronics manufacturing market is growing tremendously,” said Steve Farragher, International Sales Manager for BEI. “A number of tier 1 CEMs are setting up shop, and clearly this will generate expansion in support CEMs locally. With this in mind, the time is right to forge a relationship with a dynamic, professional organisation so that we are well positioned and represented. In PCI I have found such a Company. They have the knowledge, commitment and enthusiasm required to promote and support Europlacer products in a demanding market.”