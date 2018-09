Amazon Fire Phone Teardown

© iFixit

We had high hopes that Amazon built a solid, repairable Fire Phone. It began with a similar opening procedure to the current crop of iPhones, but with welcome Torx T3 screws instead of Pentalobes.

Teardown highlights:

What drives this phone’s fire? Let's investigate:

Samsung K3QF2F200A-QGCE 16 Gb (2 GB) LPDDR3 RAM (we assume the 2.2 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 CPU with 450 MHz Adreno 330 GPU is layered underneath)

Samsung KLMBG4GEAC-B001 32 GB eMMC NAND Flash

Qualcomm WCD9320 audio codec

Qualcomm QFE2320 multiband power amplifier

InvenSense MPU6500 (labeled as MP65 G266B1 L1351)

NXP 47803 NFC controller

Qualcomm PM8941 power management IC

Qualcomm WTR1625L RF transceiver

Skyworks SKY85702-11 5 GHz WLAN front-end module

Qualcomm WCN3680 802.11ac combo Wi-Fi/Bluetooth/FM chip

InvenSense IDG2021 2-Axis OIS gyroscope (labeled as 1Y21 on the rear-facing camera)