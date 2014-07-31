© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

FARO acquires The CAD Zone

FARO Technologies, Inc. has acquired The CAD Zone, Inc., a software provider in the law enforcement accident and crime scene reconstruction market.

“We believe CAD Zone’s leading software solutions for law enforcement will provide FARO with a compelling integrated 3D documentation product offering,” stated Jay Freeland, FARO’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is an important part of our strategic focus on penetrating key vertical markets that offer FARO the most market potential. While law enforcement is a relatively small vertical market for FARO today, we believe it represents a significant opportunity for the right 3D documentation solution and our acquisition of CAD Zone takes a major step forward in creating that offering.”