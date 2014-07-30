© TT Electronics

TT Electronics has new Chief Executive

Richard Tyson has joined TT Electronics as Group Chief Executive and a member of the Board of Directors. Richard replaces Geraint Anderson.

Richard joins TT Electronics from Cobham plc, where he was a member of the Cobham Executive Committee and President of the Aerospace & Security Division. Sean Watson Chairman commented, “This is an exciting time for the TT Electronics Group and with Richard's strong background and under his leadership as Group Chief Executive, I am confident that the Group will continue to evolve and grow in the years ahead."



Richard Tyson said, “TT Electronics is a great business with a history to be proud of. My role is to help us realise our potential and to develop a business with long term sustainable growth which will make a difference to everyone with a stake in TT Electronics. I am delighted to be joining at this time and I look forward to working with the team to drive the growth of the Group."