© luchschen dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 29, 2014
Solid second quarter for Celestica
Celestica's second quarter revenues ended up at USD 1.472 billion, on the high end of the company's guidance of USD 1.375 to USD 1.475 billion, an increase of 12% sequentially, but a decrease of 2% compared to Q2 2013.
The company recorded an operating margin (non-IFRS) of 3.5%, compared to 2.9% for the second quarter of 2013. Free cash flow (non-IFRS) was USD 40.9 million, compared to USD 50.5 million for the second quarter of 2013.
The company's adjusted net earnings (non-IFRS) grew from USD 38.6 million in Q213, to USD 44.9 million during Q214
Revenue dollars from the company's diversified end market grew 11% from the second quarter of 2013 to represent 28% of total revenue, up from 25% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2013
“Celestica delivered a solid second quarter with revenue and adjusted earnings per share at the higher end of our guidance driven primarily by demand strength from our communications end market. As a result of our revenue growth, strong operational performance and focus on continuous improvement, we achieved sequential improvements in operating margin, inventory turnover and free cash flow generation,” said Craig Muhlhauser, Celestica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the future, we remain confident in our strategy and ability to further accelerate our progress by leveraging our strong foundation of innovation and operational excellence through continued investments in people, capabilities, and technologies that will enable our customers’ success.”
“In addition, we are pleased to announce our intent to launch a normal course issuer bid this quarter based on our confidence to consistently generate free cash flow for the necessary investments to support our growth, while returning excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases.”
The company's adjusted net earnings (non-IFRS) grew from USD 38.6 million in Q213, to USD 44.9 million during Q214
Revenue dollars from the company's diversified end market grew 11% from the second quarter of 2013 to represent 28% of total revenue, up from 25% of total revenue for the second quarter of 2013
“Celestica delivered a solid second quarter with revenue and adjusted earnings per share at the higher end of our guidance driven primarily by demand strength from our communications end market. As a result of our revenue growth, strong operational performance and focus on continuous improvement, we achieved sequential improvements in operating margin, inventory turnover and free cash flow generation,” said Craig Muhlhauser, Celestica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to the future, we remain confident in our strategy and ability to further accelerate our progress by leveraging our strong foundation of innovation and operational excellence through continued investments in people, capabilities, and technologies that will enable our customers’ success.”
“In addition, we are pleased to announce our intent to launch a normal course issuer bid this quarter based on our confidence to consistently generate free cash flow for the necessary investments to support our growth, while returning excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments