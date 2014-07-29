© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Elektrobit goes with Qualcomm

Elektrobit (EB) will collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to feature the Snapdragon 801 processor in the new version of its EB Specialized Device Platform (SDP).

The device platform enables customer-specific tailoring of smartphones, tablets and other products, targeted primarily for professional applications in public safety, mobile satellite services and cyber-security.



"EB is one of the leading developers of specialized terminal devices and we chose Qualcomm Technologies to be our supplier as they are the technology leader in the development of LTE chipsets. We are better equipped to serve our customers in tailoring and manufacturing unique mobile products. This will further strengthen our position as a leading developer and supplier of most advanced mobile devices, particularly for public safety and cyber-security markets," says Hannu Huttunen, Vice President of EB's Wireless Business Segment.