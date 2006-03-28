Ericsson receives Austrian order

Ericsson EDA technology has been selected by Liwest Kabelmedien GmbH, a leading regional cable operator in Austria. The deployment allows Liwest to offer an enhanced broadband platform with

high-speed connections to its customers.

Hubert Riedl, Vice President, Telecommunication Services, Liwest, says: "The unique scalability of Ericsson's EDA solution lets us offer superior performance and high capacities to our customers in a cost-efficient way, while investing in an infrastructure that is prepared for the needs of tomorrow."



Peter Zehetner, President, Ericsson Austria, says: "We are pleased that our EDA solution enables Liwest to enhance its services and offer advanced services to its customers. As a long-term oriented partner, we are fully committed to supporting Liwest as it expands its services further to meet growing customer demand."



Using unbundled telephone lines, Ericsson's ADSL2+ technology enables high-speed connections of up to 24Mbps. This lets operators reach new subscribers quickly and cost-efficiently with enhanced service performance.



Ericsson's industry-leading EDA solution supports services that demand high bandwidth, with advanced quality-assurance mechanisms for demanding video applications. The most scalable IP-DSLAM solution on the market, Ericsson EDA lets operators develop their businesses

beyond basic IP connectivity, ensuring the ability to offer triple play services to home and office environments in a way that is cost efficient and future proof.



Ericsson EDA is the most widely deployed IP-DSLAM solution globally, with more than 90 networks deployed worldwide.