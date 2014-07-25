Orbotech lands a $55 million deal

© andrei katyshev dreamstime.com

TFT LCD panel maker Nanjing CEC Panda LCD Technology (a China Electronics Corp. company) has selected Orbotech as the inspection, testing and repair equipment vendor for its new Gen 8.5 fab in Nanjing, China.

In its new Gen 8.5 fab, CEC Panda has decided to install:

The Orbotech Quantum automated optical inspection (“AOI”) system

Orbotech’s Process Saver

The Array Checker 6088

During the first and second quarters of 2014, Nanjing CEC Panda placed orders totaling approximately USD 55 million for Orbotech’s newly introduced systems. Installation is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2014 and to continue throughout the first half of 2015.Mr. Sun Xue Jun., Vice President at CEC Panda, stated: “Choosing Orbotech as our testing and repair solutions technology provider was simply the logical choice given the company’s unmatched reputation and over 30 years experience developing the industry’s leading technologies. Orbotech was able to meet the high demands required of our advanced TFT applications.”“Nanjing CEC Panda has selected Orbotech as its vendor-of-choice and has opted for three of Orbotech’s most innovative products in AOI, test and repair”, stated Gil Oron, Orbotech’s FPD Division President. “Through intense development, these powerful new products have been optimized to support the future requirements of this rapidly evolving industry and should vastly improve yield while reducing cost-of-ownership.” He added: “We are pleased to have been chosen to play a key role in CEC Panda’s upcoming Gen 8.5 fab and look forward to continued strengthening of our partnership in the years to come.”