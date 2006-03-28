Macedonian PCB-producer<br>invests in new Technology

Macedonian based Hi-Tech Corp. has invested in a new technology investment in XP automated PCB Engineering and planning software from DirectLogix.

"We are proud to have been selected by HiTech for their PCB Fabrication Planning needs. We look forward to our European sales growing over 300% in the next 12 months", said Mr. Leigh Eichel, Vice President of DirectLogix.