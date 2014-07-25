© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Hitachi appoints PSP Brazil reps

Hitachi High‐Tech Instruments has appointed of PSP Brazil to represent Hitachi’s Modular Mounters (SIGMA Series) and screen printers options, software, parts and accessories in the territory of Brazil.

PSP Brazil was founded in January 2003 by a group of entrepreneurs with more than 20 years’ experience in various sectors of Brazilian industry, especially SMT PCB assembly and electronics manufacturing. PSP will also provide sales, sales engineering, service, parts and training, and offers complete solutions for the optimization of the PCB assembly process.