Positive indications from the German industry

According to the Swedish economic news agency ekonominyheterna.se quoting Reuters, the German industry is giving positive signals at the moment.

The Ifo index that measures the German business climate rose in March to 105.4 from 103.4 in February. This March number was the highest in 15 years.



Economists expected the opposite. According to Reuters German economists had forecast a decline in Ifo index to 102.8 in March.



This index is built on a survey made on answers from 7000 asked companies.